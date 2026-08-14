Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Key Specs
- Engine2996 - 3982 cc
- Mileage9.2 - 10.8 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space355 litres
- Drive TrainRWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
|Rs. 80.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|469 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|7
|-
|355
|4751
|1877
|1400
|5.9
|BMW M2
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|473bhp
|600Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|123 mm
|-
|4587 mm
|1887 mm
|1395 mm
|11.9 metres
|C-CoupeVSM2
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
|Rs. 1.1 CrOnwards
|-
|416 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|7
|-
|545 litres
|4792 mm
|1920 mm
|1603 mm
|6.2 metres
|C-CoupeVSAMG GLC43 Coupe
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|C-CoupeVSGLE
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|C-CoupeVSX5
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|C-CoupeVSQ8
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9.2 - 10.8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2996 - 3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe's petrol variant is 10.87 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe 43 AMG 4MATIC comes with a 66 litres fuel tank.
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