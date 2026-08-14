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DISCONTINUED

MERCEDES-BENZ C-Coupe

₹80.17 Lakhs - 1.39 Cr*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Alternatives

BMW M2

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

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Mercedes-Benz GLE

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C-CoupevsGLE
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1.17 Cr
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Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2996 - 3982 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9.2 - 10.8 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    355 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All C-Coupe SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Variants

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe price starts at ₹ 80.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.39 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe's top variant is C 63 AMG.
2 Variants Available
C-Coupe 43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
C-Coupe C 63 AMG
₹1.39 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe image
Rs. 80.17 LakhsOnwards-469 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe7-3554751187714005.9
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresC-CoupeVSM2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe imageRs. 1.1 CrOnwards-416 bhp500 NmAutomaticCoupe7-545 litres4792 mm1920 mm1603 mm6.2 metresC-CoupeVSAMG GLC43 Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresC-CoupeVSGLE
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresC-CoupeVSX5
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-C-CoupeVSQ8

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Images

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Image 1

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Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage9.2 - 10.8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2996 - 3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all C-Coupe specs and features

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Mileage

Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe's petrol variant is 10.87 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe 43 AMG 4MATIC comes with a 66 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
43 AMG 4MATIC
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.87

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