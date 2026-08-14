C-Coupe vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2996 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.