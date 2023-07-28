Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C-Coupe measures 4,751 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. A four-seat model, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe price starts at ₹ 80.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.41 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe top variant price is ₹ 1.39 Cr.
43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
C 63 AMG
₹1.39 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price