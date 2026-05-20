In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)