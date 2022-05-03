HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid vs Innova Hycross

Honda City Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
ZX
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)TNGA
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
26.5 kmpl16.13 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
33
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,47,17421,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
19,49,90018,30,000
RTO
2,10,9901,99,000
Insurance
85,7841,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,30045,814
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

