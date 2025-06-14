In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|50.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)