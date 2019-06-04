HT Auto
Ford EcoSport vs Honda Jazz

EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
827664
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.916.6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,39,6948,56,666
Ex-Showroom Price
8,19,0007,65,106
RTO
71,06059,887
Insurance
35,13531,173
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,89618,413

