In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Ferrari Portofino, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Portofino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Portofino
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|8.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3855 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8