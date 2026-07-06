hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs S-Presso

Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus S-presso
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 80 R13
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 80 R13
Kerb Weight
904 kg726 kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2380 mm
Width
1636 mm1520 mm
Length
3995 mm3565 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Height
1507 mm1553 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres240 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres27 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested0 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9703,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9263,49,900
RTO
23,36717,496
Insurance
29,32721,276
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3378,364

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
The Alto K10 and S-Presso, two of Maruti Suzuki's most affordable cars in India, have become more affordable from September as the carmaker reduced prices for both models.
Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut
2 Sept 2024
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers