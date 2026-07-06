In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|S-presso
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3