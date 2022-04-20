In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Magnite Comparison