In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs e2o-plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|10.08 kwh
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs