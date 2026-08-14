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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs e2o-plus

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] E2o-plus
BrandCitroenMahindra
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh10.08 kwh
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
320 km110 Km
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph80 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Bootspace
315 litres135 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
3981 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2258 mm
Height
1586 mm1585 mm
Width
1733 mm1575 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
12500060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9349,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3008,81,425
RTO
12,58061,700
Insurance
50,55450,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80021,346

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