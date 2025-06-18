In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|100 PS PS