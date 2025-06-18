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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 800 DE vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 800 de Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 11.01 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage22.7 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity776 cc1200 cc
Power84.3 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2345 mm
Wheelbase
1570 mm
Height
1310 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
975 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
205 kmph-
Max Power
84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
70 mm80 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
776 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,23,93712,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
11,00,76311,09,000
RTO
88,06188,720
Insurance
35,11335,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,30726,501

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