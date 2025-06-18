In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS