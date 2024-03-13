In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
ETrance vs XL100 Comparison