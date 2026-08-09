In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Flex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Flex
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.