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Hero Electric Nyx vs Jitendra Primo

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge.
Nyx vs Primo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Primo
BrandHero ElectricJitendra
Price₹ 0.62 Lakhs₹ 92,007
Range130 km/charge66-137 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V2.04 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Primo
Jitendra Primo
S
₹92,007*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Nyx Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm165 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg83 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W1.07 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,Turn by turn navigation, Kill Switch, Thermal Propogation Alert, DTE
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah2.04 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99095,965
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99092,007
RTO
00
Insurance
03,958
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3102,062

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