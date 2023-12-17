In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge.
Nyx vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Primo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 92,007
|Range
|130 km/charge
|66-137 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.04 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours