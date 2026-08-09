In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Espa li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-