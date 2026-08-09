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Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Ridge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Ridge
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 70,700₹ 70,096
Range-84 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.7 kWh
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2-3 Hours

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹70,096*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1843 mm1740 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm-
Kerb Weight
111 kg-
Height
1188 mm680 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm735 mm
Width
715 mm1075 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperDouble shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSens TechnologE-ABS, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, Find My Scooter Function, ICAT/ARAI Approved
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah1.7 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04273,813
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85070,096
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8393,717
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,586

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