In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs V85 TT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|V85 tt
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Moto Guzzi
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS