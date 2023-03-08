In 2024 Birla Electro or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Birla Electro or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Electro Price starts at Rs. 76,109 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of Electro up to 110 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Electro vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electro E1 Brand Birla Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 76,109 ₹ 93,386 Range 110 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. 4 Hrs