In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Price starts at 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of BattRE Electric LoEV up to 60 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric LoEV in 8 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less