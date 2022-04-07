|Max Power
|12 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|50.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Dual digital ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|125 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Carburetor
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹90,164
|₹86,042
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹77,843
|₹71,850
|RTO
|₹6,227
|₹6,048
|Insurance
|₹6,094
|₹5,839
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,305
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,937
|₹1,849