In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS