In 2024 Avon E Star or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.