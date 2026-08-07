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HomeCompare BikesE Plus [2022-2024] vs H3

Avon E Plus [2022-2024] vs Hero Lectro H3

In 2026 Avon E Plus [2022-2024] or Hero Lectro H3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 21,735 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro H3 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Plus [2022-2024] up to 50 km/charge and the H3 has a range of up to 30 km/charge.
E Plus [2022-2024] vs H3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E plus [2022-2024] H3
BrandAvonHero Lectro
Price₹ 21,735₹ 27,999
Range50 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
E Plus [2022-2024]
Avon E Plus [2022-2024]
STD
₹21,735*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
H3
Hero Lectro H3
STD
₹27,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
80 Kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.125-18,Rear :-2.125-18-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
220 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
50 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 12 Ah1.56 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,21230,919
Ex-Showroom Price
25,00027,999
RTO
1,0000
Insurance
7122,920
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
606664

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