Your pizza might be delivered on this electric bike soon in India

The Indian arm of the popular pizza restaurant chain Domino's has collaborated with RattanIndia-backed EV manufacturer Revolt Motors. Domino's has announced that it will be replacing its entire petrol-powered bikes fleet with electric bikes from Revolt Motors.

As per the announced partnership, the pizza-making chain will procure Revolt's entire existing inventory of its RV300 electric bike. "Revolt is happy to join hands with Domino's in this partnership which not only makes sense environmentally but also offers great cost savings for the company," said RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan.

Domino's India has decided to introduce the new fleet of EVs from Revolt's electric motorcycles after a successful pilot test. Needless to say, Revolt's battery-powered bikes will be customised for Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino's parent company in India) to suit the food delivery requirements. This decision will also ensure a zero-emission delivery experience, Revolt Motors said.

The EV maker claims a low running cost of just ₹9 per 100km. This cost will benefit the delivery businesses across the segments seeing the kind of extensive usage these businesses demand.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch a new lighter version of the RV300 called RV1 that will be more cost-effective. The new Revolt RV1 electric motorcycle will go into production in the first half of 2021. A fixed launch date has not been unveiled yet. (More details here)

Currently, the Gurugram-based company retails RV 300 and RV 400 e-bikes in the Indian market. "We will be phasing out RV 300 model eventually. In its place, we will be introducing a new model, RV1, at a lower price," Rattan said.