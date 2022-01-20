Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two-wheelers Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared

Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared

Yezdi is the latest to join the current retro motorcycle segment with its new offerings including the Roadster.Roadster by Yezdi is a rival to the likes of Honda H'Ness and Royal Enfield Meteor. Retro motorcycling segment is picking up fast in India. 
By Prashant Singh
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 07:05 PM
Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor vs Honda H'ness in order.

Retro motorcycling is picking up big time in India and the latest to join the party is Yezdi which sits under the same umbrella (Classic Legends) as Jawa. Yezdi has recently rolled out three of its brand new products Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler. As direct as it may sound, the company has picked up names of some motorcycle segments for its new motorcycles. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹ 1.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹ 63,273 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Roadster, the most affordable of the trio is also a very interesting offering. Especially when you consider that it is the most direct rival to the likes of Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350 or the Meteor 350, which ever you consider. 

As the name suggests, easy to reach bars, upright riding geometry and mid-placed pegs, contribute to its comfort/road-oriented ergonomics that most riders seek. Here's a quick run down on its tech specs and pricing when compared to rivals such as the Honda H'Ness and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. 

Engine:

The all-new Yezdi Roadster sources power from a 334 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. At 29.7 PS and 29 Nm, the Roadster is the most powerful of the lot and only next to the H'Ness in terms of the torque. H'ness for reference delivers 21.1 PS and 30 Nm from its 348.36 cc, Single-cylinder 4-stroke, SOHC, Air-cooled engine. Coming to the Meteor, it gets a 349 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air-cooled which delivers the lowest 20.5 PS and 27 Nm. While both H'ness and Meteor get a 5-speed transmission, the Roadster sport a 6-speed unit. 

Chassis and suspension:

The Roadster gets a Dual Cradle frame, while the Meteor and H'ness both get Twin Downtube Spine and Half duplex cradle frames, respectively. As far as the suspension goes, all the three models get a telescopic fork upfront, while for the rear section there are twin shock absorbers on all the three models. 

Also not to forget, the Roadster has the highest ground clearance of the lot at 175 mm. The Meteor 170 mm of clearance, while the H'ness only has 166 mm of clearance. 

Price:

Pricing for the Yezdi Roadster starts from 1,98,142, the Royal Enfield Meteor costs 2,01, 448, while the Honda H'ness is the most affordable of the lot at 1,96,239. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). 

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 07:05 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Yezdi Roadster Honda Honda H'Ness Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Related Stories
Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison
13 Jan 2022
BMW bids adieu to mighty V12 engine through M760i Final V12 Edition
19 Jan 2022
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison
14 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 SUV review: Luxury ride basks in refinement of petrol
19 Jan 2022
BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range
20 Jan 2022
Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison
18 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross become costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS