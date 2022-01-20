Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared

Yezdi is the latest to join the current retro motorcycle segment with its new offerings including the Roadster.Roadster by Yezdi is a rival to the likes of Honda H'Ness and Royal Enfield Meteor. Retro motorcycling segment is picking up fast in India.

Retro motorcycling is picking up big time in India and the latest to join the party is Yezdi which sits under the same umbrella (Classic Legends) as Jawa. Yezdi has recently rolled out three of its brand new products Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler. As direct as it may sound, the company has picked up names of some motorcycle segments for its new motorcycles.

Roadster, the most affordable of the trio is also a very interesting offering. Especially when you consider that it is the most direct rival to the likes of Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350 or the Meteor 350, which ever you consider.

As the name suggests, easy to reach bars, upright riding geometry and mid-placed pegs, contribute to its comfort/road-oriented ergonomics that most riders seek. Here's a quick run down on its tech specs and pricing when compared to rivals such as the Honda H'Ness and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Engine:

The all-new Yezdi Roadster sources power from a 334 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. At 29.7 PS and 29 Nm, the Roadster is the most powerful of the lot and only next to the H'Ness in terms of the torque. H'ness for reference delivers 21.1 PS and 30 Nm from its 348.36 cc, Single-cylinder 4-stroke, SOHC, Air-cooled engine. Coming to the Meteor, it gets a 349 cc, Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air-cooled which delivers the lowest 20.5 PS and 27 Nm. While both H'ness and Meteor get a 5-speed transmission, the Roadster sport a 6-speed unit.

Chassis and suspension:

The Roadster gets a Dual Cradle frame, while the Meteor and H'ness both get Twin Downtube Spine and Half duplex cradle frames, respectively. As far as the suspension goes, all the three models get a telescopic fork upfront, while for the rear section there are twin shock absorbers on all the three models.

Also not to forget, the Roadster has the highest ground clearance of the lot at 175 mm. The Meteor 170 mm of clearance, while the H'ness only has 166 mm of clearance.

Price:

Pricing for the Yezdi Roadster starts from ₹1,98,142, the Royal Enfield Meteor costs ₹2,01, 448, while the Honda H'ness is the most affordable of the lot at ₹1,96,239. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

