Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Street Rally 125 Fi launched

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid at prices starting from ₹76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the scooters draw power from the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Both Yamaha's new scooters get a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with the added functionality of a Hybrid System. The company claims that its Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system operates by providing power assist when the scooter accelerates from a stop and after about three seconds the Power Assist function is cancelled. There is also an alert indication on the meter console when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) functions.

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)

Some other features of the new Yamaha scooters include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop & Start System, LED lighting, Unified Brake System (UBS), Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch and Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP.

With the latest update, the overall weight of the scooters remains unchanged. The scooters continue to weigh 99kgs (kerb).

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 M revealed fully undisguised in leaked images, features confirmed)

The launch of the new scooters falls under Yamaha's “The Call of the Blue" campaign. At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."