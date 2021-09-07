Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Street Rally 125 Fi launched
The new Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi are available in an overall choice of seven colours.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Street Rally 125 Fi launched

2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 01:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yamaha Motor India's new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi get Hybrid power assist by Smart Motor Generator (SMG).

  • The new Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi are available in an overall choice of seven colours. 

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid at prices starting from 76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Both the scooters draw power from the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. 

Trending cars

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Both Yamaha's new scooters get a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with the added functionality of a Hybrid System. The company claims that its Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system operates by providing power assist when the scooter accelerates from a stop and after about three seconds the Power Assist function is cancelled. There is also an alert indication on the meter console when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) functions. 

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)

Some other features of the new Yamaha scooters include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop & Start System, LED lighting, Unified Brake System (UBS), Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch and Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP.

With the latest update, the overall weight of the scooters remains unchanged. The scooters continue to weigh 99kgs (kerb). 

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 M revealed fully undisguised in leaked images, features confirmed)

The launch of the new scooters falls under Yamaha's “The Call of the Blue" campaign. At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."

 

  • First Published Date : 07 Sep 2021, 01:05 PM IST