Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.

Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 05:32 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Following the latest price hike, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has become expensive by 2,000 and now starts from 1,30,500 for the Monster Energy Edition.

  • Only recently, Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black variant of the Aerox 155 scooter.

Yamaha Motor India announced a price hike on its motorcycles and scooters in the country and the latest price increment also includes its new Aerox 155 moto scooter. 

Following the latest price hike, the R15-based scooter has become expensive by 2,000 and now starts from 1,30,500 for the Monster Energy Edition, while the Metallic Black and Grey Vermillion paint schemes now cost 1,31,000, both prices are (ex-showroom).

Similar Bikes

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Rayzr 125

66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Fascino 125


₹ 70,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Fz-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 99,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Fzs-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Fz-x

149 cc
₹ 1.17 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155-based Force 2.0 scooter launched: Top highlights)

Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the scooter. It continues to be powered from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology. This engine delivers 15bhp of maximum power. The company has also given it a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, moreover, it also gets a Stop & Start System to boost its overall fuel efficiency. The scooter gets a 24.5-litre under seat storage, and a front placed fuel filler cap.

Some of the key features on the scooter include LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, a single-channel ABS, 5.8-inch Multi-Information Display, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 road test review: A bike disguised as scooter)

Only recently, Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black variant of the Aerox 155 scooter. The scooter is now available in a total of four colour options including MotoGP edition, Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion.

 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 06 Jan 2022, 05:32 PM IST