Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India

Following the latest price hike, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has become expensive by ₹2,000 and now starts from ₹1,30,500 for the Monster Energy Edition.
Only recently, Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black variant of the Aerox 155 scooter.
Yamaha Motor India announced a price hike on its motorcycles and scooters in the country and the latest price increment also includes its new Aerox 155 moto scooter.
Following the latest price hike, the R15-based scooter has become expensive by ₹2,000 and now starts from ₹1,30,500 for the Monster Energy Edition, while the Metallic Black and Grey Vermillion paint schemes now cost ₹1,31,000, both prices are (ex-showroom).
Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the scooter. It continues to be powered from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology. This engine delivers 15bhp of maximum power. The company has also given it a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, moreover, it also gets a Stop & Start System to boost its overall fuel efficiency. The scooter gets a 24.5-litre under seat storage, and a front placed fuel filler cap.
Some of the key features on the scooter include LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, a single-channel ABS, 5.8-inch Multi-Information Display, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.
Only recently, Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black variant of the Aerox 155 scooter. The scooter is now available in a total of four colour options including MotoGP edition, Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion.