Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Raider 125 Goes On Sale In Latin America

TVS Raider 125 goes on sale in Latin America

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of Raider 125 sporty commuter of its customers in the market of Latin America (LATAM).
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 

TVS Motor Company announced on Wednesday that it has launched the Raider 125 sports commuter in the market of Latin America (LATAM). The new Raider 125 has been introduced for customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

(Also Read: TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter)

At the heart of the bike sits an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine which is rated to churn out a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The company claims that the bike boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. Also, the bike comes with several segment-first features that make it a popular choice among customers. It gets a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres. The bike also comes with a reverse LCD digital speedometer. 

(Also Read: TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review)

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “LATAM is an important market for TVS Motor Company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region. We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider across key markets like Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua to delight the new-age customers. We always focus on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments that boast best-in-class features and cutting-edge technology. I am certain that our young customers would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

TVS Raider has been made available in a variety of colour options including Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow. 

In India, it competes directly with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda Shine SP motorcycles. 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Raider. Raider 125 TVS Motor Company TVS India Raider 125
