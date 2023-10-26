TVS Motor to enter sport scooter segment in Indonesia, launch X-inspired model

TVS Motor is all set to enter sport scooter segment in Indonesia. The two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed that it has undertaken Project Dynamo in collaboration with its Singapore-based partner ION Mobility to develop sport scooters for the SouthEast Asian country. ION Mobility will develop a new model inspired by TVS X electric scooter launched recently. The new model will be a conceptual adaptation of the crossover electric scooter.

TVS Motor made the announcement during the five-day Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) on Wednesday. Project Dynamo, a joint venture started byTVS Motor and ION Mobility since February this year, aims to attract sports adventurists in Indonesia who prefer performance and speed as well as environment-friendly models.

TVS Motor issued a statement on Wednesday confirming its entry into sport scooter segment in Indonesia. The press release read, “After successfully introducing its M1-S electric motorcycle, ION Mobility will enter the sports scooter market segment by unveiling Project Dynamo at the Indonesia Motorcycle Show." Sharad Mohan Mishra, President of Group Strategy at TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with ION Mobility to drive the premium electric two-wheeler growth in Indonesia with the showcase of Project Dynamo at the IMOS."

TVS Motor recently launched the X crossover electric scooter in Dubai at a price of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a maxi-styled performance electric scooter promising a range of 140 km on a single charge, 14.7 bhp of power and a host of segment-first tech. The model claims to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph will come up in 4.5 seconds. The top speed of the electric scooter is 105 kmph. TVS claims advanced thermal management with a RAM intake air-cooled motor. The company claims a 0-80 per cent charge time of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

TVS Motor and ION Mobility aim to manufacture innovative electric vehicles for the Indonesian market and other countries. "We are committed to elevating the ION brand into the top lifestyle brand for electric motorcycles in Indonesia, and believe that the co-creation that comes from both of our teams' combined efforts will absolutely delight Indonesian motorcyclists in the months and years ahead," said James Chan, Founder and CEO at ION Mobility. The duo will use their own expertise in the field of developing electric motorcycles and faster adoption of electric vehicles and EV infrastructure setup to speed up EV transition in the SouthEast Asian nation. ION Mobility already develops electric motorcycle for this market.

