Triumph's electric bike concept Project TE-1 revealed in design sketches

Triumph Motorcycles is working on an all-electric two-wheeler project for quite some time now and the British bikemaker has now rolled out more details on its battery-powered concept before it enters the next development stage.

Triumph has revealed its advanced electric powertrain, battery and the first design sketches for the final Project TE-1 Prototype. It is developing the electric bike concept along with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG at the University of Warwick and the project is being funded by UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).

“The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration. Without a doubt, the outcome of this project will play a significant part in our future efforts to meet our customer’s ambition and desire to reduce their environmental impact and for more sustainable transportation." said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO.

Triumph has only revealed the electric motor and the frame of the electric bike as of now. It says that the working prototype of the EV is ready and will undergo road tests by the end-2021. Based on this, it is expected that the production-ready version of the same will roll out sometime by the end of next year.

Triumph TE-1 will undergo testing on public roads by the end-2021.

“One of the most influential factors in how well a motorcycle handles and performs is mass, so at Integral Powertrain we have focused heavily on making a step change in motor and inverter design, removing heavy high voltage cables for example. This delivers a product that is significantly more compact and lighter than anything currently available on the market. The motor produces 130kW or almost 180 horsepower, but weighs only 10 kilograms." said Andrew Cross, Chief Technical Officer at Integral Powertrain Ltd.