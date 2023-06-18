Triumph Street Triple 765 range launched in India: 5 things to know

Triumph India has launched the much-awaited Street Triple 765 range in the Indian market. It is a pretty substantial upgrade that the 765 range gets. The manufacturer has made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycles. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Triumph Street Triple.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Upgraded engine

Triumph has made several improvements to the engine. It now has a higher compression ratio, new pistons, con-rods, shorter gearing and gudgeon pins. The exhaust system is also now more free-flowing. As a result, the Street Triple R peaks at 120 PS at 11,500 rpm, whilst The RS and Moto2 Edition now produce a category-leading 130 PS. The peak torque of 80 Nm arrives at 9,500 rpm.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Cosmetic changes

At first glance, one might not be able to spot the differences between the new and the old motorcycle. The manufacturer has retained the bug-eye headlamp design but the tank extensions have also been redesigned and the tail section is now sharper. Moreover, the fuel tank capacity has been decreased from 17 litres to 15 litres to make the motorcycle feel more compact.

They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: No Moto2 version

Triumph has not launched the top-spec version of the Street Triple in the Indian market. It is called Moto2 and is offered in two race-inspired paint schemes. It comes equipped with clip-on handlebars, carbon fibre bodywork, a unique Moto2 start-up screen, an individually numbered top yoke mark, Öhlins fully adjustable forks and official Moto2 branding.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Electronics package

All the variants of the Street Triple come with a quick-shifter and cornering ABS, with traction control as standard. The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The Street Triple RS and Moto2 Edition have five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R’s four standard modes. The RS and Moto2 also come with a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Price

The Street Triple 765 R is priced at ₹10.17 lakh whereas the Street Triple 765 RS costs ₹11.81 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

