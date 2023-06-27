Top 5 tips to take care of your car during rainy season

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 27, 2023

#Tip 1 - Clean and wax your car’s exterior

 Monsoons means dirt, grime and mud on roads, thus cleaning your car is essential

#Tip 2 - Check and replace worn wiper blades

Wiper blades ensure clear visibility while driving in rain

# Tip 3 - Inspect and clean the lights

This ensures optimal visibility and safe driving during rains

#Tip 4 - Examine and maintain the braking system

Wet surfaces offer reduced grip, meaning the brakes should be in pristine condition

 #Tip 5 - Ensure proper tyre tread depth and inflation
A well-gripping tyre is highly necessary while driving on a rain-soaked road
