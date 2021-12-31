Top upcoming cruiser bike launches in 2022: Royal Enfield Hunter, Jawa, Yezdi

The year 2022 will be the year of retro-motorcycles and cruisers, and it is simply because brands such as Royal Enfield, Jawa, and Yezdi are gearing up to roll out a whole brigade of bikes that are set to be introduced in India next year. Here is a list of top cruiser bike launches that are expected to take place in 2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: The Chennai-based bikemaker is set to introduce its Hunter 350 motorcycle in India in the early part of 2022. The motorcycle has already been spotted getting tested several times in the recent past and is most likely to go on sale following the Scram 411 motorcycle. The Hunter 350 will come based on the Meteor 350 which was launched in India in late 2020.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350.

New Jawa cruiser: Jawa has started testing its upcoming cruiser that is most likely to go on sale in India in the latter part of 2022. This model will be a rival to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and is also likely to be priced in the same range when launched. More details on this new Jawa cruiser will be made available in the later stage.

The new SG 650 Concept has some special elements that are a first for a Royal Enfield concept.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: The company revealed its new SG 650 concept at the EICMA 2021, and chances are that the production version of the same model will also be officially introduced in India by late 2022. It will be based on the same engine and platform as the existing 650 cc models by Royal Enfield and will be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched.

Classic Legends has filed a trademark for Yezdi Roadking in India.