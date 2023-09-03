Copyright © HT Media Limited
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest ever domestic sales in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has reported a 30% sales growth last month as compared to August of 2022, registering an overall sales of 103,336 units. This includes 83,045 units sold in the domestic market and 20,291 units exported globally. The company also introduced new colour options on Access 125 - Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White after recording a significant production milestone of five million units for the vehicle.

Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme

TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Access 125
