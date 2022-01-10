Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility
File photo of a Suzuki Gixxer 150 motorcycle.

Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 04:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Suzuki Motorcycle, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, sells Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has hit a major production milestone. On Monday, the two-wheeler manufacturer announced that it has rolled out the six millionth unit from its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country.

Similar Bikes

Suzuki Access 125

124 cc
₹ 67,503 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Techo Electra Emerge


₹ 68,106 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Eeve 4u


₹ 68,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Livo

109.51 cc
₹ 68,989 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus


₹ 68,990 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Shine

124 cc
₹ 69,018 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Rayzr 125

66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Eeve Xeniaa


₹ 69,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 125

60 kmpl|124 cc
₹ 69,961 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our six millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant."

"We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world," Uchida said in a statement issued by the two-wheeler manufacturer.

Suzuki Motorcycle, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, sells Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India. In December last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India emerged as the fifth largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Japanese brand sold 51,148 units of motorcycles and scooters in India last month.

Suzuki launched its latest model Avenis 125 in India earlier this month. Priced at 86,700 (ex-showroom), the Avenis 125 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter. It comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm.

Uchida said that the six millionth milestone is a testament to the company's continued commitment to provide superior value to customers in India.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 03:35 PM IST