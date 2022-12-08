Suzuki Burgman Street EX: 5 things to know

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the updated Burgman Street EX edition, bringing a host of new features and cosmetic enhancements to the maxi-styled scooter. The 125 cc offering continues to retain the same engine and chassis but there are plenty of visual upgrades keeping the model fresh amidst rivals. So, what makes the new Suzuki Burgman Street EX special? Here are five things you need to know.

1. Suzuki Burgman Street EX - New colours

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets no design changes and the bulky, maxi-scooter styling remains a strongpoint on the scooter. What you do get new are the colour options with the EX version available in three new paint schemes - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2. The plastics are done up in black around the apron and footboard that brings a nice contrast to the model. Design highlights on the Burgman Street EX continue to be the bulky front profile, a fly screen at the top, comfy step-up style single seat and the single piece grab rail.

2. Suzuki Burgman Street EX - Bigger rear tyre

A notable upgrade on the Suzuki Burgman Street EX is the addition of a bigger and wider rear tyre. The manufacturer has upsized to a 12-inch alloy wheel instead of the 10-inch unit seen on the standard version. This should help make the model less awkward in appearance from the rear three-quarter. The new 100/80 section tyre promises improved city riding efficiency and should also be more stable at higher speeds.

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets a larger 12-inch rear wheel with wider 100/80 section tyre for better grip and efficiency

3. Suzuki Burgman Street EX - New EASS tech

Power on the Suzuki Burgman Street EX comes from the tried and tested 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP) technology that further improves fuel efficiency on the vehicle, while the new Easy Auto Start-Stop (EASS) feature works on sipping fuel more judiciously. EASS automatically shuts down the engine to reduce idling, which helps reduce consumption and emissions, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

4. Suzuki Burgman Street EX - Features

On the feature front, the Burgman Street EX gets Suzuki Ride Connect via the Bluetooth-enabled digital console. The feature brings convenience such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts as well as speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The scooter also gets an LED headlamp and taillight, 21.1 litres of under-seat storage capacity, silent start and a USB charging socket.

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX carries over the same engine and other mechanical components

5. Suzuki Burgman Street EX - Price & Rivals

The Suzuki Burgman Street was already on the premium end of the 125 cc scooter segment and all the upgrades introduced with the new EX variant do command a higher price tag. The model is priced at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it a whole ₹19,000 more expensive than the standard version with Bluetooth. At this price point, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX competes against the likes of the Aprilia SXR 125, Vespa ZX 125, TVS NTorq XT, and more. It also takes on premium electric scooters like the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and the upcoming Simple One.

