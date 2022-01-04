Top Sections
Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter deliveries to start this month
The Suzuki Avenis scooter has been introduced in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour.

Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter deliveries to start this month

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 07:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Pricing of new Suzuki Avenis starts from  86,700 and goes up to  87,000 (ex-showroom).

  • The Suzuki Avenis comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter.
  • Avenis gets the company’s patent SEP Technology along with Suzuki Ride Connect feature.

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the launch of the new Avenis 125 sporty scooter in the country in late 2021. The pricing of new Suzuki Avenis starts from  86,700 and goes up to  87,000 (ex-showroom). While the prices of the new scooter were announced and the dealerships also commenced the bookings of the model, the two-wheeler is yet to reach the dealerships and the customer test rides, deliveries have yet not started.

Now, as per dealer sources, they are expected to receive the scooter units by mid-January, following which the deliveries will begin. 

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

The Suzuki Avenis comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter. It comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The company claims that the high power and low kerb mass gives the scooter a thrilling ride. For the record, the scooter weighs just 106 kg.

The scooter is also loaded to the teeth with technology and features. It gets the company’s patent SEP Technology along with Suzuki Ride Connect feature. Its fully digital instrument cockpit is Bluetooth enabled and allows the rider to connect it with a smartphone that unlocks many connected features.

(Also Read: Suzuki Access 125 launched in new colours for holiday season)

The scooter has been offered in a slew of colour options including Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and the higher priced Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition). 

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 07:57 PM IST