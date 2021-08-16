Smartphone becomes the virtual key for these electric bikes. Know more here

Revolt Motors on Monday has announced that all of its electric bikes can be locked and unlocked using the riders' smartphones as virtual keys. The EV maker claims that its electric bikes can be switched on or switched off via MyRevolt App from one's smartphone. This feature will be available for the Revolt electric motorcycles from September 2021.

The Revolt electric motorcycles are claimed to be equipped with Artificial Intelligence and advanced cloud-based software systems. The new feature will take leverage of that system. The company also claimed that it is the first to drive in such technologies in India.

The EV maker claims that to switch on the e-bike the user will have to open the app and slide the power button from left to right. This feature is claimed to allow the users to use the bike without any key and also activate, deactivate and locate their bike in crowded parking places. It is claimed to be enhancing the overall safety and security of the Revolt electric bikes.

While the new Revolt electric motorcycles will be available with this technology onboard, the previous customers of RV400 bikes too will be able to use this feature after the system update.

Commenting about the technology, Rahul Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Revolt Motors, has said that Revolt is constantly striving to enhance its riders' experience by offering new innovations. “With this feature, consumers now don’t need a separate key, one can simply start the bike with their mobile. At Revolt Motors, we look forward to providing a holistic experience to our consumer right from starting the bike," he also added.