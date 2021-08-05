Registration charge waiver to boost EV sales, says Revolt Motors

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Revolt Motors on Wednesday has said that the announcement of waiving registration charges for electric vehicles will boost sales of zero-emission vehicles in India. The central government has recently announced that registration charges for electric vehicles will be waived off.

The centre also announced a 50% hike in FAME-II incentives for the electric two-wheelers. The amount has been increased to ₹15,000 per KWh from the previous ₹10,000 per KWh. Besides that GST on EVs too is at the lowest slab of 5% as compared to 28% for petrol two-wheelers.

The revised FAME-II incentives along with registration charges waiver in amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 is expected to help the EV industry in the country that is still in a nascent stage. In recent times, the central government along with several state governments have announced a slew of measures to boost electric mobility.

Talking about the registration charges waiver for the EVs, Revolt Motors' parent group RattanIndia Enterprises' Business Chairman Anjali Rattan said that the proactive approach of the central government in providing incentives for electric vehicles clearly shows the seriousness of the government to accelerate EV adoption in the country. "These incentives make EVs buying more attractive for customers versus any petrol bikes," she also added.

In a statement, she also added that in addition to the central government, various state governments are also taking proactive steps to increase EV adoption in the country whereby incentives ranging from ₹11,000 to ₹20,000 per bike are being given to customers to accelerate EV adoption in various states.

Currently, under their respective EV policies, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi are offering a significant amount of subsidies to electric two-wheeler buyers. Maharashtra is offering an incentive of ₹25,000 per e-bike, while Gujarat offers an incentive of ₹20,000 per e-bike. Delhi too offers an incentive of ₹16,200 per e-bike. These incentives are offered over and above FAME-II incentives by the central government.