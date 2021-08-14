Simple One electric scooter to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup will be launching its ‘One’ electric scooter in the Indian market on August 15. The company will also initiate the booking for its scooter from 5 PM tomorrow, at a special token amount of ‘ ₹1947’ which is India's year of independence.

The company has announced that the pre-booked orders for the scooter will be delivered based on a priority basis.

The company has revealed previously that the scooter will come with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The gray-coloured portable battery pack will tip the scales at six kgs and is said to be custom-built for Indian customer's needs. It will be able detachable, making it convenient to be charged at the desired place. This feature will surely come in handy for people who doesn't have access to a safe EV charging point/location.

The scooter will be able to reach a top speed of 100 kmph and will accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds. It is said to deliver 240 kilometres of the full range in a charge. Needless to say, at these specifications, Simple One has a lot to prove when it comes to real, day to day life performance. Also, if claims are true, it will come out to be the longest ranged e-scooter available on sale in the Indian market.

Simple Energy recently launched its EV charger, called Simple Loop that can charge its scooter up to 2.5 km of range in just 60 seconds. Simple Energy also plans to install more than 300 public fast chargers across the country in the upcoming months.

The company has announced that One EV will be initially introduced in 13 states in India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The EV startup has also announced that over ₹350 Crore will be spent in the next two years to increase its footprint across the country.

Expected Price:

The Simple One electric scooter is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).