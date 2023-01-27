Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Vs Benelli 502c: Price, Specs & Hardware Compared

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared

Royal Enfield's latest launch in the Indian market is the much-awaited Super Meteor 650. It is the new flagship cruiser for the brand. One of the closest rivals to the Super Meteor 650 is the Benelli 502C. As of now, it is the only cruiser in India from Benelli. Here, is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Benelli 502C.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 15:54 PM
Follow us on:
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Design

The Super Meteor 650 is a true blue cruiser when it comes to design. It has got a low-slung stance with a large fuel tank, fat rear tyre and a scooped-out seat while still having a hint of old-school design. On the other hand, Benelli 502C looks like a power cruiser. It has got a flat headlamp, a beefy fuel tank and a clutter-less rear section.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Specs

Super Meteor 650 uses the same engine as the 650 Twins but now it has been retuned. The engine produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is air-oil cooled.

Specifications Comparison Benelli 502 C Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine 500.0 cc 648.0 cc
Transmission Manual Manual
Mileage 25.0 kmpl N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Benelli 502 C
500cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Leoncino 500
500 cc
₹4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda Cb500f
₹4.79 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli Trk 502
500 cc
₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki Kx 100
99 cc
₹4.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

On the other hand, Benelli uses a more advanced liquid-cooled engine but it has a capacity of 500 cc. The engine produces 46.85 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Hardware

The Super Meteor 650 is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to get USD forks in the front. They measure 43 mm and are sourced from Showa. At the rear, there are twin shock absorbers that are pre-load adjustable. Royal Enfield is using a 320 mm single disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear.

Benelli 502C also comes USD forks in the front but they measure 41 mm and at the rear, there is a monoshock. Braking duties are performed by 280 mm twin discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starts at 3.49 lakh and goes up to 3.79 lakh. On the other hand, the Benelli 502C starts at 5.59 lakh and goes up to 5.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Benelli Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield 502C Cruisers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS