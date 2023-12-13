Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut, will launch next year

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has made its global debut after making its first appearance at Motoverse 2023. The Shotgun 650 shares some its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650. However, there are few changes that Royal Enfield has made. It is expected that Royal Enfield will launch the Shotgun 650 early next year and it will be positioned between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM
The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as other 650 motorcycles of Royal Enfield.

TAGS: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 2024 Shotgun 650 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
