Most spectacular concept motorcycles and scooters from EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023 has witnessed some spectacular products unveiled at the prestigious event. Both legacy players and EV startups have showcased some production motorcycles and scooters at the event, while the concept two-wheelers too have grabbed everyone's attention at the event. The manufacturers have showcased some exciting concept two-wheelers in both internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicle segments, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the EICMA 2023.
Among the concepts showcased at the automotive event, some models are ready to enter production in the near future and some are vision studies. Interestingly, Indian two-wheeler manufacturers too have showcased some interesting products at the event, including some concept models.
Here is a list of the most exciting concept motorcycles and scooters showcased at the EICMA 2023.
Royal Enfield has unveiled its new electric concept two-wheeler in the form of Himalayan Electric at the EICMA 2023, which previews a fully electric iteration of the Himalayan adventure tourer. This EV concept previews a motorcycle that is expected to enter production in FY2026 and spawn a rugged electric adventure motorcycle. The motorcycle carries a design that is identical to the ICE Himalayan. However, being an EV, it lacks the IC engine and tailpipe. Instead, there is a chunk battery pack and motor, making it distinctive from the ICE version. The specifications of this electric concept motorcycle remain a mystery.
Australian two-wheeler manufacturer Vmoto showcased an electric maxi-scooter concept at the EICMA 2023, which has been designed by the Mahindra-owned Pininfarina. The electric scooter concept is slated to enter production sometime next year and will join the company's product lineup in the near future. It comes with a stylish design that claims to have been developed focusing on aerodynamic efficiency. There are spacious saddles, LED lights, interweaving surfaces, dynamic character lines and optional extra storage compartments as well. However, its specifications have not been revealed.
Italian scooter manufacturer Lambretta has showcased an electric scooter concept called the Elettra at EICMA 2023 in Milan. This Lambretta Elettra concept looks like a modern interpretation of the classic Lambretta scooter, but there are some new-age elements including a hexagonal LED headlamp with LED turn indicators integrated into the handlebar. Powering this concept is an 11 kW electric motor that comes paired with a 4.6 kWh battery pack. Lambretta Elettra claims to be capable of running at 110 kmph top speed and can run up to 127 km range on a single charge.
Hero MotoCorp took the stage of EICMA 2023 to showcase its Concept 2.5R Xtunt, which is an aggressive-looking concept motorcycle. It previews a 250 cc streetfighter wearing a sporty Red and White colour theme. The bike comes based on the same chassis as Hero Karzma XMR, which was recently launched. Powering the bike is the same 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in the new Karizma.
Hero MotoCorp has showcased an electric off-road motorcycle concept under its Vida brand. Christened as Vida Lynx, the off-road motorcycle is essentially a dirt bike weighing just 82 kg. Vida Lynx looks like a stripped-off motorcycle to shed all the extra weight. Also, it has been designed to withstand tough terrains. The manufacturer claims that it has a powerful electric motor.
Ultraviolette Automotive showcased a fresh concept a the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the F77 superbike. Christened as the Ultraviolette F99, the new concept bike has received a host of updates and has been reintroduced to the world at the EICMA 2023. This concept comes as a factory racing platform and previews a supersports bike. It promises a 265 kmph top speed and 120 bhp peak power. Also, the bike claims to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.