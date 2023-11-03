Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411. Differences explained

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the much-awaited Himalayan 452. It will replace the current Himalayan 411 in Royal Enfield's lineup. The price of the Himalayan 452 will be revealed on the 7th of November while the media reviews will go live on the 10th of November. However, till then you can check out the differences between the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 and the Himalayan 411.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411: Looks

The Himalayan always had a function over form design language because of which it looked a bit out of place when it was first launched. However, the design grew in people eventually. Now, the Himalayan 452 takes it a step further with a few modern elements such as LED light, a better-looking windscreen and a tail lamp integrated into the turn indicators. The 452 continues to come with an exoskeleton that can be used to mount jerry cans.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Complete spec details revealed

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411: Engine

The engine on the Himalayan 452 is significantly different than the Himalayan 411. It is called Sherpa 450 and it produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. This is the first liquid-cooled engine thatRoyal Enfield has made.

When compared, the Himalayan 411 uses an oil-cooled long-stroke engine that produces 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 32 Nm at 4000-4500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. So, the Himalayan 452 is a lot more powerful.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411: Hardware

The Himalayan 452 uses an all-new twin-spar tubular frame that is suspended by up-side down 43 mm forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends. The motorcycle weighs 196 kg, has a 17-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 805 mm and 825 mm. The ground clearance now stands at 230 mm.

The Himalayan 411 uses a half-duplex, split cradle frame that is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front with 200 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The seat height measures 800 mm, the kerb weight is 199 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. The ground clearance is rated at 220 mm.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 riding jacket review: Is it the best summer jacket?

Both motorcycles come with spoked wheels that measure 21 inches in the front and 17-inches at the rear. However, the Himalayan 452 now gets a fatter radial tyre at the rear. The braking hardware on the 452 has also received an upgrade. The size of the front disc has gone up from 300 mm to 320 mm whereas the rear disc size has gone from 240 mm to 270 mm. In terms of dimensions as well, the Himalayan 452 is larger than the 411.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411: Features

In terms of features, the Himalayan 452 comes with all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connectivity and a new Tripper navigation system, riding modes, a seat with adjustable seat height and a tail rack. Royal Enfield has also confirmed that they will bring tubeless spokes to the Indian market.

When compared, the Himalayan 411 feels like a pretty bare-bone motorcycle. It comes with an older version of Tripper Navigation, analogue dials and a tail rack.

First Published Date: