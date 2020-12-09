Revolt RV 400, RV 300 electric bikes become costlier. Here are the new prices

Revolt Intellicorp has introduced a price hike on the RV 400 and the RV 300 electric bikes in the Indian market. This is the second time the firm has raised pricing of the bikes this year after the previous hike in February 2020. Apart from that, the company has also increased the booking amount on its motorcycles.

With the recent price hike, the RV 400 has become costlier by ₹15,000 while the RV 300 is now dearer by ₹10,000. In terms of booking/token amount, customers will now have to pay ₹ 4,000 more for booking RV 400 and ₹ ₹ 5,200 more for booking the RV 300.

Moreover, the firm has brought changes to the 'My Revolt plan' for the electric vehicles. The previous 38 month plan has been discontinued and new 24 month/36 month plans have been introduced for both the bikes.

Here are more details in the table below:

New My Revolt Plan (RV 400) Old My Revolt Plan (RV 400) Difference 24 months ( ₹ 6,075 per month) NA NA 36 months ( ₹ 4,399 per month) 38 months ( ₹ 3,999 per month) ₹ 400 New My Revolt Plan (RV 300) Old My Revolt Plan (RV 300) Difference 24 months ( ₹ 4,383 per month) NA NA 36 months ( ₹ 3,174 per month) 38 months ( ₹ 2,999 per month) ₹ 175

The higher-spec Revolt RV400 uses a 72V, 3.24 kWh battery pack which is known for delivering charge to a 3 kW rated motor. This motor returns 50 Nm of peak torque and propels the bike to a top-speed of 85 km/hr.

The feature list on the RV 400 include full LED lighting (headlight, blinkers, and taillight), standard disc brakes and upside-down front fork at the front which work along side a single monoshock (rear). Moreover, it also gets a fully digital instrument panel with bluetooth connectivity. Some of the features on the motorcycle can be controlled with the use of smartphone application.