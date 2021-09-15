Revolt RV 400 electric bike launched in fresh colours

Revolt Motors has announced the launch of a new colour on its flagship electric motorcycle, RV 400. The company is yet to officially name the colour of the motorbike which appears to be a silvery-white colour shade with black accents. Apart from that, the bike has been made available in Rebel Red and Cosmic Black shades.

(Also Read: Smartphone becomes the virtual key for these electric bikes. Know more here)

Apart from the introduction of new colour, there is no other change on the motorcycle. The bike continues to source power from a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery with a top speed ability of 85 kmph. It has been offered in three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. It has a full charge range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode.

The motorcycle comes with connectivity features with its MyRevolt App. This app enables functions such as bike locator/geo-fencing, customised exhaust sound(s), bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on rides and kilometres done. Only a few weeks back, the company announced a new Swipe to Start feature for its RV 400 electric bike. This feature enables remote start/stop of the motorcycle.

(Also Read: Registration charge waiver to boost EV sales, says Revolt Motors)

The company has also announced that it will reinitiate bookings on the RV 400 motorcycle soon. The EV also benefits from a price reduction of ₹ 28,000 thanks to the revised incentives under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme.

The bike is now priced at ₹ 90,799 which makes it one of the most affordable electric bikes present in the Indian market.