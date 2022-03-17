Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ola S1 Pro Price To Be Hiked Post Current Purchase Window

Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window

The purchase window for Ola S1 Pro opens for everyone interested on Friday while those who have reserved a unit have an early bird access.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 17 Mar 2022, 07:23 PM
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.

Ola S1 Pro has managed to once again sell like hotcakes according to Ola Electric and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that price for the Ola S1 Pro would be hiked once the current purchase window ends at midnight between Friday and Saturday. The current ex-showroom and pre-incentive price of the Ola electric scooter is 1.30 lakh.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Step-by-step buying guide for Ola S1 Pro)

The latest purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro scooter was opened on Thursday for those who have reserved a unit and for those who have made an outright purchase. The window will open for all come Friday. The company has claimed that it has once again received a strong response for the product with Aggarwal issuing a message of gratitude on Twitter. “Thanks to all who’ve purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who've bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro!" he wrote. “Last chance to get it for 129,999. We'll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!"

Ola Electric has already confirmed that deliveries of units purchased in this round will start from April from its FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu. This facility, at full capacity, will have an annual capacity to roll out 10 million units.

Ola Electric has also started rolling out several of the much-touted features on the S1 Pro via OTA. This includes Navigation, Cruise Control and Bluetooth. With a true world range of around 131 kms and powered by a motor that puts out 8.5 Kw and 58 Nm of torque, the S1 Pro claims to be the quickest in its segment. The e-scooter also claims to hit 40 kmph from standstill in 3.6 seconds.

 

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 07:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro Ola Electric
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS