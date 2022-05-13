Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed

The Ola S1 owner took to social media to share the incident in which his 65-year-old father was seriously injured. This is the second such incident highlighted by Ola e-scooter customers.

Ola Electric scooters are reportedly throwing up software bugs leading to accidents. After one S1 Pro owner complained about faulty regenerative braking recently, another customer said his electric scooter reversed in full speed leaving his father severely injured. The customer, who shared a post on social media platforms tagging the EV maker and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said the incident took place when his father was parking the S1 scooter at home.

Ola Electric has not shared any official response to the complaints so far.

The complainant, named Pallav Maheshwari said he suspects software bug in the electric scooter led to the incident. He also said a similar incident had happened days after he took delivery of the S1 e-scooter earlier this year. Ola Electric's maintenance team had responded to the complaints and made necessary changes.

Earlier this year, another Ola electric scooter owner from Guwahati, had complained about sudden speed surges which led to an accident. The complainant, named Balwant Singh, took to social media platform Twitter to allege about his faulty Ola Electric scooter. He claimed his son, who was injured in the accident, was trying to slow down at a road bump when the scooter accelerated suddenly on its own.

Ola Electric had responded to the complaint, sharing vehicle data to show how the scooter was being driven when the accident took place. “No sudden torque acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer claims," concluded Ola Electric's probe into the incident. Ola Electric has offered all assistance to the owner, whose son has fractured one of his hands, and has multiple stitches on the other. He had to be flown to Mumbai from Guwahati for treatment.

The latest series of complaints about software bugs, malfunction or faulty electric scooters have added to Ola Electric's trouble with bad press. The recent fire incident in one of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters has also put the EV maker at the centre of the EV fire debate. However, the company claims that all such issues are being investigated and addressed to.

